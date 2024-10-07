You are here: HomeSports2024 10 07Article 1990436

Source: Getfootballnewsitaly

David de Gea stars with penalty saves as Fiorentina beat Milan

David de Gea David de Gea

Serie A delivered a thrilling match on Sunday night in Florence, where Fiorentina triumphed 2-1 against Milan in a highly entertaining clash at the Franchi.

David de Gea emerged as the standout performer, having now saved three penalties since joining Fiorentina.

He thwarted attempts from both Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham during pivotal moments of the match, while Yacine Adli and Albert Gudmundsson found the net, sandwiching a goal from Christian Pulisic.

