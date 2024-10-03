David hits Lille winner to shock holders Real Madrid

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: BBC

Defending champions Real Madrid experienced their first Champions League loss since May 2023, suffering an upset against Lille at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium.



This defeat marked Carlo Ancelotti's team's first in 36 matches across all competitions, with their last loss occurring on January 18 against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.



Lille's Jonathan David netted the sole goal from the penalty spot after a VAR review determined that Real's Eduardo Camavinga had handled Edon Zhegrova’s free-kick.