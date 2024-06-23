You are here: HomeSports2024 06 23Article 1953110

Source: BBC

De Bruyne inspires Belgium to win over Romania

Kevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne led Belgium to a crucial Euro 2024 victory over Romania in Cologne with a stellar performance.

Belgium, needing a win after losing to Slovakia, showcased their attacking prowess in Group E. Youri Tielemans' goal after 73 seconds set the tone for Belgium, who created numerous chances.

Despite Romelu Lukaku having a goal ruled out by VAR for offside, De Bruyne secured the win by scoring from close range in the 79th minute.

The victory leaves Group E wide open, with all four teams having three points each.

