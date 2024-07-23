You are here: HomeSports2024 07 23Article 1962497

Source: BBC

De Bruyne 'isn't leaving' Man City - Guardiola

Kevin de Bruyne and Pep Guardiola have won 17 major trophies together at Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne and Pep Guardiola have won 17 major trophies together at Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said influential midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will stay at the club.

De Bruyne has been heavily linked with a summer move to Saudi Arabia.

He has one-year left on his Blues contract and said last month he would have to consider an offer from the Saudi Pro-League because of the "incredible money" available.

However, Guardiola is unconcerned.

"Kevin isn’t leaving," he told reporters before his side's opening pre-season game against Celtic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

