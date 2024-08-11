You are here: HomeSports2024 08 11Article 1969130

Sports News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere on target for Zhejiang Professional in defeat at Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere

Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere found the net for Zhejiang Professional during their away match against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in the Chinese Super League, despite the team's eventual 3-2 loss.

The Dutch-born player was substituted during stoppage time as his team faced defeat at the TEDA Football Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Although Owusu-Sekyere managed to score, it was insufficient to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment