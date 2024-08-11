Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere on target for Zhejiang Professional in defeat at Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

Sports News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere found the net for Zhejiang Professional during their away match against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in the Chinese Super League, despite the team's eventual 3-2 loss.



The Dutch-born player was substituted during stoppage time as his team faced defeat at the TEDA Football Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Although Owusu-Sekyere managed to score, it was insufficient to



secure any points for his side against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.



Italy's Andrea Compagno opened the scoring for the home team with two goals in the 27th and 39th minutes, giving them a lead as they headed into halftime in this week 22 encounter.



Following the break, Zhejiang Professional responded with a goal from Leonardo in the 61st minute. However, just two minutes later, Albion Adem extended the home team's lead.



Owusu-Sekyere then scored in the 65th minute, narrowing the gap for the visitors, but the match concluded with a 3-2 victory for the hosts. The 24-year-old has now netted 9 goals and provided 2 assists in the current Chinese Super League season.