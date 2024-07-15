Debates will always surround Black Stars captaincy – Andre Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Andre Ayew anticipates that the discussion surrounding the captaincy of the Black Stars will persist for an extended period. The 34-year-old, who currently holds the captaincy position, succeeded Asamoah Gyan in 2019, causing controversy before the Africa Cup of Nations.



Kwasi Appiah's decision to remove Gyan as captain led to the all-time top scorer threatening to withdraw from the squad for the 2019 tournament. President Akufo-Addo intervened to persuade Gyan to accept a General Captain role in Egypt.



Ayew emphasized during a conversation with University of Ghana students that the Black Stars' captaincy will always be a contentious issue.



He mentioned that future captains will also face debates, and it is an inevitable part of leading a national team.



The absence of Ayew from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers suggests an upcoming transition to a new Black Stars captain.