Deco gives Barcelona version of why they did not sign Nico Williams this summer

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona spent a significant portion of the summer hoping to acquire Nico Williams, but Sporting Director Deco addressed the reasons for not securing the Basque winger this week.



The only notable addition to the team was Dani Olmo. During a recent press conference, President Joan Laporta refrained from discussing Williams, while Deco elaborated in an interview with Barca One.



The former player mentioned that Hansi Flick emphasized the need for signings that would enhance the team's quality.



Deco stated, "We have Raphinha, Ferran, Ansu's impressive preseason performance, Lamine, and talents like Fermin and Olmo who can fill that role."