You are here: HomeSports2024 05 15Article 1938968

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dede Ayew falls short at Ligue 1 awards, losing Goal of the Season

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Andre Dede Ayew Andre Dede Ayew

Andre Ayew, the captain of Ghana's national team, narrowly missed out on receiving the prestigious French Ligue 1 Goal of the Season award during the annual awards ceremony.

His remarkable overhead kick against Lorient in February earned him a nomination and placed him as a strong contender alongside other notable players such as Camara, Doumbia, Gouiri, Savanier, and Teuma.

Although Ayew attended the event last night, he ultimately lost to Kamori Doumbia from Stade Brest.

Despite this setback, Ayew has made a significant impact since joining Le Havre as a free agent in November 2023, scoring a total of six goals.

In Ligue 1 play, he has found the back of the net five times, making him the most prolific Ghanaian player in the competition and tying for the highest number of goals among his Le Havre teammates.

Even though he didn't receive the accolade, Ayew continues to prove his worth for Le Havre, further solidifying his reputation as a valuable asset to the team.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Francis Asenso-Boakye

Govt to secure funding for storm drains on Weija-Kasoa road – Asenso-Boakye

Businessleading business icon

Fuel pump

Fuel prices expected to dip slightly by May 16 – IES predicts

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ace Liam with his mother (right)

Ace Liam: One-year-old Ghanaian becomes Guinness World Records' youngest male artist

Africaleading africa news icon

Nearly 300 people have died in weeks of heavy rains across Kenya

Several villagers feared trapped in Kenya landslide

Opinionsleading opinion icon

ECG prepaid meter

Prepaid Electricity: A litigation waiting to happen in Ghana