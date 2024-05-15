Dede Ayew falls short at Ligue 1 awards, losing Goal of the Season

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Andre Ayew, the captain of Ghana's national team, narrowly missed out on receiving the prestigious French Ligue 1 Goal of the Season award during the annual awards ceremony.



His remarkable overhead kick against Lorient in February earned him a nomination and placed him as a strong contender alongside other notable players such as Camara, Doumbia, Gouiri, Savanier, and Teuma.



Although Ayew attended the event last night, he ultimately lost to Kamori Doumbia from Stade Brest.



Despite this setback, Ayew has made a significant impact since joining Le Havre as a free agent in November 2023, scoring a total of six goals.



In Ligue 1 play, he has found the back of the net five times, making him the most prolific Ghanaian player in the competition and tying for the highest number of goals among his Le Havre teammates.



Even though he didn't receive the accolade, Ayew continues to prove his worth for Le Havre, further solidifying his reputation as a valuable asset to the team.