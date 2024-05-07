Dede Ayew joint top scorer for Le Havre in Ligue 1 despite playing only 17 games

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Andre Dede Ayew, the captain of Ghana BlackStars, has become one of Le Havre's top scorers in the 2023/24 French Ligue 1 season, sharing the position with another player.



Despite playing fewer games, the 34-year-old has managed to score five goals.



Ayew has participated in 17 matches in the French top division, starting in just 10 of them since he joined the newly promoted team in November 2023 as a free agent.



The other player who has also scored five goals is Emmanuel Sabbi, a USA international with Ghanaian roots. Sabbi has played in 28 games throughout the season, starting in 17 of them, which is the same number of matches Andre Ayew has played for Le Havre.



Ayew's fifth goal of the season was scored during Le Havre's 3-1 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on a Saturday afternoon.



Yassine Kechta opened the scoring for Le Havre in the 24th minute with a powerful header from Josué Casimir's cross.



Kechta then doubled the lead in the 65th minute with another header, this time from very close range.



Frédéric Guilbert managed to pull one back for Strasbourg in the 86th minute with a header from Dilane Bakwa's cross, but Ayew had the final say in the game.



In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Ayew scored a fantastic left-footed goal from the left side of the box, assisted by Samuel Grandsir.