Dede Ayew nominated for Ligue 1 Goal of the Season

Sports News of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Andre Dede Ayew, the Ghanaian football star, has been nominated for the prestigious French Ligue 1 Goal of the Season award, highlighting his exceptional debut season with Le Havre.



Ayew's confidence in winning this coveted award stems from his remarkable overhead kick goal against Lorient in February. Not only did this goal salvage a point for Le Havre, but it also showcased Ayew's exceptional skill and determination.



During the thrilling 3-3 draw, Ayew demonstrated his prowess by scoring two goals, including an initial header.



The competition for the top award is fierce, as Ayew is up against talented players such as Camara from FC Metz, Doumbia from Stade Brest, Gouiri from Rennes, Savanier from Montpellier, and Teuma from Stade Reims.



Ayew's contributions to Le Havre's campaign have been invaluable, as he has scored a total of six goals across all competitions, with five in the league. His goals have played a crucial role in the team's battle for survival.



Furthermore, Ayew holds the distinction of being Le Havre's joint-top scorer in the league and the highest-scoring Ghanaian in Ligue 1 this season.



With the outcome of the award determined by fan voting, Ayew remains hopeful of securing this accolade as recognition for his outstanding performance on the field.