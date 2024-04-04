Dede Ayew's leadership style is quite commendable - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

As captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has received praise from former captain, Asamoah Gyan.



Ayew took on the role of skipper in 2019 under the leadership of then-head coach, Kwesi Appiah.



This decision faced criticism from the media, especially considering Gyan's active participation in the team at the time.



Despite the team's lack of progress in major tournaments under Ayew's leadership, Gyan, who has played alongside him and shared the dressing room, believes that Ayew is an excellent leader and has performed well as captain.



Gyan expressed his thoughts on Asempa FM, as reported by Footballghana, stating that Ayew has contributed positively to the team with his actions. Gyan acknowledged that it is a different era, but overall, Ayew's captaincy has been commendable.



During Ayew's tenure as skipper, the Black Stars were eliminated in the last 16 of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, and in the group stage of the 2021 and 2023 AFCON in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, respectively.