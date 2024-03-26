Defeat against Samartex is a learning process for us - Abubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Hearts of Oak's head coach, Abubakar Ouattara, expressed that his team will take lessons from their loss to Samartex Football Club. The Phobians were defeated 2-1 by their Week 23 opponents in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



This defeat marked the first time Hearts of Oak had lost a league match since the arrival of Ivorian coach Aboubakar Ouattara.



Following the match, the coach emphasized that the loss should not discourage the team, as they still have numerous matches ahead of them.



He mentioned that the team will analyze the defeat and get ready for the upcoming games.



Abubakar Ouattara stated, "The defeat will help us learn and grow stronger for the next match, especially as we return to the Accra Sports Stadium, our home ground." Hearts of Oak's next challenge will be against Bibiani Gold Stars.