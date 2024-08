Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City's Yan Couto has finalized his transfer to Borussia Dortmund.



The agreement includes an initial loan and a £25.3m (30m euros) purchase obligation.



Couto expressed his excitement, calling it a dream come true to join the prestigious club.



He looks forward to wearing the BVB shirt and playing in their renowned stadiumBeforeto this move, Couto was loaned to Girona and also played for Braga.