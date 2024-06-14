Democracy Cup: GFA President Kurt Okraku urges Parliament to help improve infrastructure

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has called on Parliament to urgently address the significant sports infrastructure deficit in the country.



During the launch of the inaugural Democracy Cup at Parliament, President Simeon-Okraku emphasized the need for practical measures to address the deteriorating infrastructure, which has caused inconvenience for both footballers and the Ghanaian population.



Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, two prominent Ghanaian football clubs, will compete in the first edition of the Democracy Cup, which aims to promote parliamentary democracy through sports.



The match will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 5, 2024.