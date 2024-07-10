Democracy Cup will foster peace ahead of 2024 Elections – Alban Bagbin

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Asante Kotoko is set to face off against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the upcoming Democracy Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium next week.



This event is part of the celebrations marking 30 years of parliamentary democracy in the Fourth Republic.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, recently led a delegation



to present the trophy to President Akufo-Addo.



Bagbin emphasized that the main goal of the game is to promote peace in preparation for the December General Elections.



The Democracy Cup aims to engage the youth in the anniversary celebrations and educate them about the essence of democracy.



It also serves as a platform to advocate for peace and unity among the youth, especially as the country approaches the 2024 elections in December.



Originally scheduled for last Friday, the game has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.