Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Denis Odoi played a crucial role by providing an assist that enabled Royal Antwerp to earn a draw against Gent on Sunday.



The Black Stars defender was given a starting position as his team faced Gent in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.



Odoi participated for the full match duration, contributing to the 1-1 stalemate at the Planet Group



Read full articleArena.



The home side took the lead when Seven Kums scored in the 16th minute, assisted by Jordan Torunarigha.



Antwerp equalized in the 30th minute, with Tjaronn Chery finishing from Odoi’s delivery.



With no further goals in the second half, both teams concluded the exciting encounter with a draw.