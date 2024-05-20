Denis Odoi scores to power Club Brugge to narrow win over Anderlecht

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Denis Odoi, the Ghanaian international, showcased an exceptional performance that contributed to Club Brugge's crucial away victory against Anderlecht in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.



Throughout the entire match at the Lotto Park, the Black Stars defender displayed his skills, ultimately leading his team to a 1-0 triumph.



Odoi's goal in the 29th minute proved to be the decisive factor, resulting in Club Brugge securing all three points in the top-flight competition.



Having made 37 appearances this season, the 35-year-old defender from Ghana has notched two goals for Club Brugge.



It is anticipated that Odoi will be included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification matches against Mali and Central Africa Republic.



During the international break in March, Odoi was also part of the Black Stars team that faced Nigeria and Uganda.