Deportivo went to brink - now they believe in new beginning

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: BBC

The strong emotional bond between Deportivo La Coruna and its dedicated supporters has endured through both triumphant moments, such as winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey, and challenging times when the club faced obscurity in Spanish football.



Benassi, the chief executive, shared with BBC Sport that the fervor for Deportivo is a tradition handed down through generations. Older fans have successfully instilled this passion in younger supporters.



This sense of belonging is transmitted from parents to their children, fostering a loyal and expanding fanbase that has remained steadfast during difficult periods.



As a new chapter unfolds for the club, these fans continue to show their enthusiasm, more vibrant than ever.