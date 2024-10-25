You are here: HomeSports2024 10 25Article 1998305

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Deportivo went to brink - now they believe in new beginning

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Deportivo spent four seasons in Spain's third tier before promotion this year Deportivo spent four seasons in Spain's third tier before promotion this year

The strong emotional bond between Deportivo La Coruna and its dedicated supporters has endured through both triumphant moments, such as winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey, and challenging times when the club faced obscurity in Spanish football.

Benassi, the chief executive, shared with BBC Sport that the fervor for Deportivo is a tradition handed down through generations. Older fans have successfully instilled this passion in younger supporters.

This sense of belonging is transmitted from parents to their children, fostering a loyal and expanding fanbase that has remained steadfast during difficult periods.

As a new chapter unfolds for the club, these fans continue to show their enthusiasm, more vibrant than ever.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment