Derek Boateng urges GFA to work on getting better pitches for Black Stars

Derek Boateng, a former midfielder for Ghana, has expressed his disappointment with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the Black Stars face challenges in securing a venue for their upcoming home match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently revoked the approval for Baba Yara Sports Stadium, rendering it unsuitable for

