Derrick Kohn scores first goal for Galatasaray in 6-2 victory

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Germany-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn exhibited his skills on Friday night by scoring the first goal for Galatasaray in a dominant 6-2 win against Rizespor. The young defender, who started the Turkish Superliga round 29-match, had a significant impact early on.



In the sixth minute of the first half, Kohn took advantage of an opportunity and confidently scored, leading to celebrations among his teammates and giving Galatasaray an early lead. Kohn's offensive abilities were on display as he helped secure the team's impressive victory.



Derrick Kohn played the entire game and received a commendable rating of 7.3. He made six ball recoveries throughout the match, demonstrating his defensive skills and dedication to helping his team earn all three points.



With this outstanding performance, which included his first goal for Galatasaray in his fourth appearance, Kohn has set a positive precedent for his future contributions to the team.



As Galatasaray continues to compete for the Turkish Super Lig title, the Ghanaian defender will be looking to capitalize on this success and make more goal-scoring contributions in the remaining matches of the season.