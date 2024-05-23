You are here: HomeSports2024 05 23Article 1941518

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Derrick Luckassen earns spot in Team of the Week in Israel

Derrick Luckassen, the Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, has received recognition for his exceptional performance in the Israeli Premier League.

He has been selected for Sofascore's Team of the Week due to his outstanding contributions.

During Maccabi Tel Aviv's 3-0 victory over Hapoel Haifa F.C., Luckassen played a crucial role in maintaining a clean sheet for his team.

The match started off uneventfully, with the first half ending in a stalemate.

