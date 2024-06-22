You are here: HomeSports2024 06 22Article 1952819

Source: BBC

Deschamps 'unconcerned' as France struggle without Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappe

All the cameras were on Kylian Mbappe as he took his place on the bench for France's Euro 2024 game against the Netherlands and, with such attention, it was hard for him to hide his emotions.

The 25-year-old striker, who broke his nose in France's opener, occasionally looked frustrated, at one stage had his head in his hands and also stood to shout out encouragement to his team-mates.

But he was not where he wanted to be - on the pitch - and Les Bleus badly missed him in a goalless draw where they missed numerous chances.

"I am not concerned," France boss Didier Deschamps said about his side's failure to score in Mbappe's absence.

