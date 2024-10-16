You are here: HomeSports2024 10 16Article 1994621

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Desmond Ofei admits Ghana is struggling at youth level

Ghana U-20 head coach Desmond Ofei has recognized the difficulties confronting the country's youth national teams.

Following their triumph in 2021, the Black Satellites were unable to participate in the most recent tournament, having not progressed beyond the group stage in the WAFU B qualifying event.

Numerous male and female youth teams are facing challenges in securing World Cup qualifications, with the Black Maidens currently under a ban for fielding ineligible players.

