Develop grass seeds to fix pitch issues – Ghana government told

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Football analyst Kwadwo Adjei Gyimah, based in the UK, has urged the Ghanaian government to focus on developing grass seeds to tackle the persistent problems with football pitches in the country.



This appeal comes after CAF's recent ban on the Baba Yara Stadium, Ghana's sole venue authorized for international matches, citing an "unsuitable playing field" and other issues, which resulted in the revocation of its license.



In a discussion with JoySports, Gyimah highlighted the critical need for improved infrastructure in football.