Diaz scores twice to send Liverpool top of table

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: BBC

Luis Diaz netted two goals within a span of two minutes in the first half, leading Liverpool to a decisive victory over Bournemouth at Anfield and marking their return to form in the Premier League.



Arne Slot's squad, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest the previous week, thought they had taken an early lead when Antoine Semenyo scored from a Justin Kluivert cross. However, the goal was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.



The Reds quickly retaliated, with Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez all coming close before Diaz skillfully rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga and slotted the ball into an empty net to score the opening goal.