Diego Costa joins Brazilian side Gremio on a free transfer

Diego Costa, the ex-Chelsea striker, has finalized a free transfer to Gremio, marking his return to Brazilian football. After the conclusion of his short-term contract with Botafogo, the 35-year-old found a new home with Gremio.



Having previously played for Wolves, Costa's return to Brazilian football follows a four-month stint with Botafogo. Despite a brief spell with Wolves, he couldn't replicate the success he achieved during his prime years in England with Chelsea.



The announcement of Costa's transfer was made by Gremio through a tweet on Thursday night, celebrating his Spanish heritage and successful career. The tweet read, "He is Spanish, but has Brazilian blood and titles wherever he has been! Diego Costa arrives to strengthen Imortal's attack. Multi-time champion in Europe, he has already worn yellow and red and will now defend the Tricolor mantle. Welcome!"



Diego Costa boasts an impressive career, scoring 192 goals for renowned clubs such as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.



He has also represented both the national teams of Brazil and Spain, achieving notable success, including two La Liga titles and a Europa League trophy with Atletico, along with two Premier League titles during his time with Chelsea.



Costa's return to Brazilian football began in 2021 with Atletico Mineiro, where he won a league and cup double in his debut season, despite being born in Brazil.