Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Diego Simeone is confident that the revamped UEFA Champions League format will encourage teams to pursue more victories.



Atletico Madrid began their European journey with a 2-1 victory against Bundesliga team RB Leipzig.



Antoine Griezmann contributed significantly with one goal and one assist, helping Simeone's squad secure the win at Estadio Metropolitano during the opening week of matches.