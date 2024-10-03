Diego Simeone blames himself for Atletico Madrid’s Champions League humiliation at Benfica

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid faced a challenging Champions League match on Wednesday, suffering a significant 4-0 defeat against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. This result left Los Colchoneros deeply disappointed with both their performance and the outcome.



In the post-match press conference, head coach Diego Simeone accepted full responsibility for the loss. He stated, "The fault lies with me for not achieving the vision I had. The early penalty put us on the back foot, and we fell behind 2-0, which hindered our ability to create the chances we needed."



Despite the tough loss, Simeone attempted to maintain a positive outlook for his team moving forward.