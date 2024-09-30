You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987478

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Diego Simeone calls out Thibaut Courtois’ antics as Atletico Madrid fans rage

Thibaut Courtois

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone criticized Thibaut Courtois' demeanor following tumultuous events at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos managed to secure a 1-1 draw in the derby under highly dramatic circumstances, with Angel Correa scoring in the 95th minute, bringing an exhilarating conclusion to the evening in the Spanish capital.

The outcome of the match was only one aspect of the encounter, as the officials decided to halt the game in its final moments.

