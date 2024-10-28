You are here: HomeSports2024 10 28Article 1999343

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Diego Simone takes blame for woeful Atletico Madrid performance against Real Betis

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Diego Simeone Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid's challenging week concluded with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Real Betis on Sunday evening.

The outcome could have been worse for Los Colchoneros, as the home team struggled with their finishing, allowing only a single goal to decide the match.

Atletico's performance, particularly in the first half at the Benito Villamarin, faced significant criticism. Diego Simeone

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment