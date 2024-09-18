'Different gravy' - the Londoner who won gold with Dupont

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Aaron Grandidier Nkanang acknowledges that translating a certain phrase for his France Sevens teammates is challenging.



He describes the experience of stepping onto the pitch for the opening game at the Stade de France, surrounded by 70,000 fans, as "just different gravy," expressing the overwhelming sensation of goosebumps and disbelief.



However, by the time of the gold-medal match at Paris 2024, the 24-year-old Londoner managed to articulate his feelings perfectly.