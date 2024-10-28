You are here: HomeSports2024 10 28Article 1999505

Difficult not to take a point – Andre Ayew after Le Havre’s narrow defeat to Stade Rennes

Ghanaian international Andre Ayew has voiced his disappointment following Le Havre's loss to Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1 over the weekend. Ayew, who recently returned to the team, played the full match as Le Havre fell 1-0 on Friday.

The first half ended in a tense goalless draw, with both sides unable to score at Roazhon Park.

Read full article

