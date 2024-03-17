Diomande faces decision between Ghana and Ivory Coast

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohamed Diomande, a promising Rangers winger, has been called up by both Ghana and Ivory Coast for their respective fixtures during the March international break.



Although he holds full Ivorian citizenship without any familial ties to Ghana, he grew up in Ghana, where he enrolled in the Right to Dream Academy at a young age before moving to Europe at age 16 to join Danish side Nordsjaelland.



Diomande faces a challenging decision regarding his international allegiance since he has received call-ups from both countries.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has conducted thorough due diligence on Diomande’s eligibility before calling him up for the friendly matches, clearing him to play for Ghana without any potential future issues.



Reports suggest he holds a Ghanaian passport, which potentially makes him eligible to represent Ghana.



At the moment, Diomande has been included in Ivory Coast’s U-23 squad for their upcoming match against France, while Ghana has included him in their roster for friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.



However, since the upcoming Ghana matches are not competitive fixtures, Diomande retains the option to play for Ivory Coast in the future if he desires.



Ultimately, the decision rests with Diomande. Will he choose to represent his native country at the U-23 level, awaiting a senior call-up, or will he opt to don the Ghanaian jersey straightaway at the senior level? Only time will reveal his choice.