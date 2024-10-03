You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1989038

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Division One League: Ghana FA Vice President Mark Addo urges clubs to desist from hooliganism

Mark Addo, the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, has called on Division One League clubs to avoid any form of hooliganism this season.

The second-tier league kicked off last week, with clubs competing for a chance to be promoted to the Premier League.

Addo, who also serves as the president of Koforidua Semper Fi, was present during his team's 1-0 victory over Inter Allies, marking a strong start to their 2024/25 Division One League Zone III campaign.

