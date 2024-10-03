Division One League: Ghana FA Vice President Mark Addo urges clubs to desist from hooliganism

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mark Addo, the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, has called on Division One League clubs to avoid any form of hooliganism this season.



The second-tier league kicked off last week, with clubs competing for a chance to be promoted to the Premier League.



Addo, who also serves as the president of Koforidua Semper Fi, was present during his team's 1-0 victory over Inter Allies, marking a strong start to their 2024/25 Division One League Zone III campaign.