Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Real Tamale United clinched the inaugural Gbewaa Division One Unity Tournament over the weekend, enhancing their readiness for the upcoming second-tier league season.



They secured a 1-0 victory against Walewale Catholic Stars at Nobisco SHS Park on Saturday, with Wisdom Jonas scoring the decisive goal to earn the trophy for the former Ghana Premier League team.