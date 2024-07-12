Division One League different from Ghana Premier League – Kurt Okraku to Vision FC

Sports News of Friday, 12 July 2024

The President of the Ghana Football Association emphasized the importance of Vision FC preparing adequately for the challenges they will face in the Ghana Premier League, highlighting the significant differences between the Premier League and the Division One League.



Vision FC earned promotion to the top division in Ghana by clinching the Division One League Zone Three title.



Read full articletheir end-of-season awards dinner, the President of the Ghana FA shared valuable advice with the players on how to navigate their first season in the Ghana League successfully.



One key piece of advice that has always been emphasized is the vast disparity between the Division One League and the Premier League.



"It's crucial to understand that there is a substantial difference. The journey ahead will be arduous. The path ahead of you will be challenging.



"However, by sticking together as a cohesive team, by allowing teamwork to guide you, by heeding the advice of your technical team, you will overcome obstacles and achieve championship success."