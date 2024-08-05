You are here: HomeSports2024 08 05Article 1966790

Source: BBC

Djokovic beats Alcaraz to win long-awaited Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in an exciting manner to claim his long-awaited Olympic gold medal and achieve the career 'Golden Slam'.

Djokovic, the 37-year-old Serbian player who holds the record for winning 24 major titles and has conquered every tennis championship, secured the Olympic title at his fifth appearance in the Games.

In a thrilling match in Paris, Djokovic displayed his best performance of the year by defeating Alcaraz, the champion of the French Open and Wimbledon, with a score of 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) in front of an enthusiastic audience.

After a grueling match that lasted nearly three hours, Djokovic sealed the victory with a forehand winner, expressing his disbelief by stretching his arms towards his box before tossing his racquet to the ground.

