Djokovic beats Nadal as 'amazing rivalry' ends

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: BBC

Rafael Nadal spoke about his "incredible rivalry" with Novak Djokovic, acknowledging that he "would not have reached his current level" following their last professional encounter.



At 38 years old, Nadal recently declared his intention to retire from tennis after this season.



In their final match at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia, Djokovic triumphed over Nadal with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the third-place contest.



The two players shared a heartfelt moment at the net afterward, and Nadal received a golden tennis racquet during the post-match ceremony in Riyadh.