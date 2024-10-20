You are here: HomeSports2024 10 20Article 1996016

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Djokovic beats Nadal as 'amazing rivalry' ends

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal on his way to winning Olympic gold in Paris earlier this year Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal on his way to winning Olympic gold in Paris earlier this year

Rafael Nadal spoke about his "incredible rivalry" with Novak Djokovic, acknowledging that he "would not have reached his current level" following their last professional encounter.

At 38 years old, Nadal recently declared his intention to retire from tennis after this season.

In their final match at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia, Djokovic triumphed over Nadal with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the third-place contest.

The two players shared a heartfelt moment at the net afterward, and Nadal received a golden tennis racquet during the post-match ceremony in Riyadh.

