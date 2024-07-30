You are here: HomeSports2024 07 30Article 1964633

Source: BBC

Djokovic beats Nadal to keep Olympic dream going

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic outclassed his long-time rival Rafael Nadal to win their Olympic second-round match and continue his bid to land an elusive gold medal.

Serbia's Djokovic, 37, looked on a different level to Nadal for most of a one-sided contest which he won 6-1 6-4 on the Roland Garros clay.

Djokovic led 4-0 in the second set to quell the partisan support for the Spaniard, before 38-year-old Nadal fought back to wipe out the double break.

But Djokovic, like we have seen him do so many times, stepped on the gas again to break for 5-4 and serve out victory.

