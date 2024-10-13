Djokovic denied 100th title as Sinner wins in Shanghai

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: BBC

Novak Djokovic was unable to seize the chance to secure the 100th title of his illustrious career, as Jannik Sinner triumphed in a high-caliber Shanghai Masters final.



The world number one, Sinner, maintained his impressive performance this season, defeating the 37-year-old Serbian with a score of 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.



Djokovic sought to join an exclusive group of only three men—following Jimmy Connors (109) and the observing Roger Federer (103)—to achieve a century of titles.