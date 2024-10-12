Djokovic overcomes 'issues' to set up Sinner final

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: BBC

World number four Novak Djokovic is set to compete against Jannik Sinner in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday, aiming for his 100th ATP title.



The Serbian player managed to overcome hip issues to defeat Taylor Fritz from the USA with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), earning his place in the final against Sinner.



The Italian secured his spot by defeating Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5, and has already clinched the year-end world number one ranking. Djokovic, at 37 years old, showcased some of his finest tennis of the season during the first set.