Do proper diligence before recruiting players – CK Akonnor tells Hearts and Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has advised Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, two of Ghana's most prestigious football clubs, to conduct comprehensive evaluations before recruiting players.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, the former Dreams FC and Ashgold head coach warned that not all players who shine in lower-tier clubs are ready to handle the pressure of playing for Hearts or Kotoko.



Charles Akonnor, who has previously coached both clubs, stressed the significance of thorough assessment and mental readiness before adding new players to the team.



"When you are bringing in players, it is essential to conduct thorough checks because a player's success in a lower-tier league does not guarantee success when they join Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko," he explained to Graphic Sports.



The recruitment methods of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have faced criticism from fans over the years, as many signed players have failed to meet expectations.