Source: BBC

Dodgers beat Mets to join Yankees in World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers last reached the World Series in 2020

The Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the New York Mets with a score of 10-5, securing their place in the World Series alongside the New York Yankees.

In the National League Championship Series, Tommy Edman and Will Smith each contributed two-run home runs, leading to a 4-2 win and marking the Dodgers' fourth World Series appearance in eight years.

Meanwhile, the Yankees clinched their spot in the World Series by defeating their opponents 5-2 in the American League Championship Series, their first appearance since 2009.

