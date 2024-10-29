You are here: HomeSports2024 10 29Article 1999772

Dodgers on brink of World Series win with 3-0 lead

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has now hit home runs in five successive World Series games Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has now hit home runs in five successive World Series games

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of securing their second World Series title in five years, following a 4-2 win against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, which puts them ahead 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Yankee Stadium offered little solace for the home team as the Dodgers showcased their dominance both offensively and defensively, establishing an early lead that they maintained throughout the game.

Despite the Yankees being down 4-0 and facing their final strike in the bottom of the ninth, Alex Verdugo's two-run homer sparked hopes of a remarkable comeback, but ultimately it was not enough.

