Dodgers on brink of World Series win with 3-0 lead

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: BBC

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of securing their second World Series title in five years, following a 4-2 win against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, which puts them ahead 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.



Yankee Stadium offered little solace for the home team as the Dodgers showcased their dominance both offensively and defensively, establishing an early lead that they maintained throughout the game.



Despite the Yankees being down 4-0 and facing their final strike in the bottom of the ninth, Alex Verdugo's two-run homer sparked hopes of a remarkable comeback, but ultimately it was not enough.