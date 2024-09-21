You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984394

Dominant Dubois knocks out Joshua in epic Wembley clash

Daniel Dubois shocked the boxing world by knocking out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round at Wembley, in front of 96,000 fans.

Dubois, 27, dropped the 34-year-old Joshua multiple times, securing the biggest win of his career and retaining the IBF heavyweight title.

Joshua’s hopes of becoming a three-time champion were shattered, though he hinted at a possible rematch.

Dubois, ecstatic after the victory, declared it his redemption story.

With heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk watching ringside, Dubois’ victory marked a new chapter in the division.

