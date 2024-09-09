You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979165

Source: Ghanaian Times

Don’t blame pitch for defeat, be clinical - Otto Addo charges Black Stars

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has dismissed claims that the team's 1-0 loss to Angola in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers was due to the poor condition of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch.

While he acknowledged the pitch needs improvement, Addo stressed that Ghana should have been more clinical in front of goal.

He praised Angola's goalkeeper for his crucial saves.

Following the defeat, angry fans invaded the pitch and caused damage, risking possible sanctions from CAF.

Despite the loss, Addo remains confident that Ghana is still in the race for qualification.

