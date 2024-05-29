'Don't take criticisms personal' - Kwabena Yeboah advises Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kwabena Yeboah, the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, has provided valuable advice to Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Mali and Central African Republic.



Yeboah highlighted Addo's growth in handling different opinions and criticisms from the Ghanaian public during a press briefing for the team's unveiling.



He reminded Addo to remain calm and understand that as journalists, their intentions are good.