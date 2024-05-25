Doncic hits late game-winner to give Mavericks 2-0 lead

Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: BBC

Luka Doncic's game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left secured the Dallas Mavericks a 109-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving them a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.



Doncic, who scored 32 points, led a comeback from a 16-point deficit in the third quarter. In the final seconds, Doncic faced off against defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, creating space to hit the decisive shot.



The Timberwolves had a last chance with Naz Reid, who missed. Games three and four are in Dallas.



Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics lead 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.