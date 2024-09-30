You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987766

Source: BBC

Dortmund daunting but defensive doubts offer Celtic hope

Borussia Dortmund were beaten finalists in last season's Champions League Borussia Dortmund were beaten finalists in last season's Champions League

Just four months prior, London experienced a wave of yellow and black as Borussia Dortmund geared up for their third Champions League final.

Over 60,000 fans traveled to Wembley, but only 25,000 had tickets, prompting the opening of Hyde Park for those without entry.

It was a remarkable journey for Germany's "Die Schwarzgelben," who defeated PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint Germain before ultimately losing 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Despite the defeat, they had opportunities and will likely reflect on what could have been.

