Source: Football Italia

Douglas Luiz called flop Juventus signing after 50m Aston Villa transfer

Italian sports media have taken aim at Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, labeling him a ‘flop signing’ following his conceding of two penalty kicks in consecutive matches.

The former Aston Villa player has struggled to find his footing in Serie A this season, having made just one start for Juventus.

Recently, he has come under scrutiny for his role in giving away penalties during games against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Cagliari in Serie A.

